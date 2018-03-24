New Deadpool 2 trailer will make you shit your pants while jamming to LL

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th, 2018 starring Ryan Reynolds as the wisecracking antihero Deadpool, along with Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin, Bill Skarsgård, Shioli Kutsuna, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Zazie Beetz, Terry Crews, Leslie Uggams and Stefan Kapicic. Fox has finally revealed a full trailer for the action sequel, and it’s everything we’d expect from the world of Deadpool: unexpectedly explosive in parts and hilariously crazed in others.

Check out the trailer for Deadpool 2, below.