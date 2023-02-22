Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Tearaway a.k.a. Queen City Rocker (1986) Original Press Publicity Photo [M29]

Tearaway a.k.a. Queen City Rocker (1986) Original Press Publicity Photo [M29]
View larger
Tearaway a.k.a. Queen City Rocker (1986) Original Press Publicity Photo [M29]
$19.69
$17.90
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Print
SKU: 230223-106655
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Tearaway a.k.a. Queen City Rocker (1986) Original Press Publicity Photo.

Minor wear from storage. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

The Four Immigrants Manga: A Japanese Experience in San Francisco 1904-1924
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition CD
Infamous Players: A Tale of Movies, the Mob and Sex
Off Camera: Private Thoughts Made Public Hardcover by Ted Koppel [S82]
Onionhead Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card, Andy Griffith, Walter Matthau [G48]
Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle
New York Daily News Special Issue President Barack Obama (January 2009) [V18]
(LP Outside) The Sopranos: Music From The HBO Original Series 2-Disc 180 Gram Translucent Red Vinyl Edition
Bright Lights Big City Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
Lynda Carter, Loni Anderson Partners in Crime Publicity Photo [210906-0168]