Producer of The Matrix and musician Future present remake of iconic crime thriller Super Fly – check out new photos and the first trailer here

The Gordon Parks Jr. cult classic blaxploitation epic Superfly helped define a genre with its characters, look, sound and feel. That iconic crime drama has been reimagined with Director X, creator of music videos for musicians such as Drake and Rihanna, introducing it to a new generation.

Joel Silver – producer of the sci-fi classic The Matrix – and musician Future, are producing the new film, which stars Trevor Jackson as Youngblood Priest, along with Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis and Jennifer Morrison.

Superfly hits theaters on June 15th, 2018. Check out new photos and the teaser trailer for the film, below.