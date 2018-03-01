Win one of 3 copies of hip hop documentary Copyright Criminals + 24 downloadable break beats

On February 27th, IndiePix Films will release the acclaimed documentary Copyright Criminals in a special 2-Disc DVD Edition packed with sampling stars, including Chuck D, De La Soul, George Clinton, DJ Spooky and Cee-Lo Green. The release also includes more than five hours of extras iIncluding featurettes such as “The Art of Sampling with Cee-Lo Green,” “Clyde Stubblefield’s Ultimate Breaks & Beats (24 Downloadable Tracks),” extended interviews, Fair Use explained by the Center for Social Media and Much More.

To celebrate this new music release, Film Fetish is giving away 3 copies of the 2-disc set for free. In order to win your copy, simply follow us on Instagram, then create an Instagram post and tag us “@filmfetish Copyright Criminals Doc Contest.” We’ll be running this contest from today through Friday, March 16th, 2018.

More about Copyright Criminals

Examining the creative and commercial value of musical sampling, including the related debates over artistic expression, copyright law, and (of course) money, COPYRIGHT CRIMINALS: THE FUNKY DRUMMER EDITION arrives on DVD this February to attempt to answer a question on behalf of an entire creative community: can you own a sound?

From director Benjamin Franzen, this acclaimed doc, which originally aired on PBS’ “Independent Lens” traces the rise of hip-hop from the urban streets of New York to its current status as a multibillion-dollar industry. For more than thirty years, innovative hip-hop performers and producers have been re-using portions of previously recorded music in new, otherwise original compositions. When lawyers and record companies got involved, what was once referred to as a “borrowed melody” became a “copyright infringement.”

Showcasing many of hip-hop music’s founding figures like Public Enemy, De La Soul, and Digital Underground — while also featuring emerging hip-hop artists from record labels Definitive Jux, Rhymesayers, Ninja Tune, and more. COPYRIGHT CRIMINALS also provides an in-depth look at artists who have been sampled, such as Clyde Stubblefield (James Brown’s drummer and the world’s most sampled musician), as well as commentary by another highly sampled musician, funk legend George Clinton.

INTERVIEWEES

Abilities

Bobbito Garcia

Clyde Stubblefield

De La Soul

DJ Qbert

DJ Spooky

Eclectic Method

El-P

Eyedea

George Clinton

Matt Black

Miho Hatori

Mix Master Mike

Mr. Len

Pam the Funkstress

Pete Rock

Prefuse 73

Public Enemy

Sage Francis

Saul Williams

Shock G

Bonus Material

The Art of Sampling With Cee-Lo Green (Featurette)

The Funky Drummer in the Studio with Chuck D (Featurette)

Eclectic Method Uncut Audio-Visual Remixes (15 Videos)

Fair Use Explained: Four Featurettes by the Center for Social Media

Extended Interviews with Chuck D, De La Soul, and Clyde Stubblefield

Music Player Featuring 15+ Songs from Copyright Criminals Soundtrack by El-P and RJD2

Clyde Stubblefield’s Ultimate Breaks and Beats (Hi-Res WAV Files)

Copyright Criminals All Star Band Funky Drummer Remix Video

Copyright Criminals All Star Band Megamix Video

Copyright Criminals: The Funky Drummer Edition

Specifications

Running Time: 53 Minutes + 5hours extras

Genre: Music Documentary

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo

Check out the trailer for Copyright Criminals below.