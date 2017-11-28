Marvel Studios reveals new teaser poster for Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios has released a new teaser poster for the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4th, 2018. While the plot of the film is unknown at this time, we do know that Infinity War ties together characters from all of the recent Marvel Universe films. The movie stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Check out the new teaser poster for Avengers: Infinity War below.