Movie posters for Liam Neeson crime thriller The Commuter

In the Liam Neeson crime thriller The Commuter, Neeson plays a businessman is caught up in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute home. Jaume Collet-Serra – who directed the actor in Non-Stop and Unknown, and also helmed Orphan and The Shallows – directs The Commuter. The film also stars Vera Farmiga, Sam Neill, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, Shazad Latif, Elizabeth McGovern, Killian Scott, Florence Pugh, Roland Møller, Dean-Charles Chapman and Letitia Wright.

Lionsgate has revealed a series of one sheets for The Commuter, which hits theaters on January 12th, 2018. Check them out below.