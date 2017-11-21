Trailer for indie comedy Fits and Starts

Laura Terruso – the co-writer of Hello, My Name Is Doris – makes her directorial debut with the movie Fits and Starts, out on Digital and Video On Demand December 5, 2017. The indie comedy follows the misadventures of married writers David and Jennifer (Wyatt Cenac and Greta Lee). The successful literary figure Jennifer and struggling writer David are invited to a publisher’s salon when the road trip takes an unexpected turn. With sharp humor and wit, stay along for the journey as David faces his own creative shortcomings and attempts to regain control of his life and work. Check out the trailer & poster for Fits and Starts below.