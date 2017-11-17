PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Seal

I’ve been going through my own sort of crisis if you like, of late — trying to make sense of it all. There’s a lot of contact, a lot of traffic, but very little dialogue. So people are texting each other, but actually having zero dialogue at all, or very little. They’re not saying anything. Because they’re not real conversations. ... Because there is no emotion, or very little. And if there is emotion, it’s contrived emotion. view related:

By: Seal

By:

Context:

During an AP interview, Grammy-winning singer Seal talks about how deeply concerned he is about what he calls "anti-social social media and the emotionless conversations enabled by technology".

He stepped back to observe how he and his children used social media and messaging apps — and didn’t like what he saw.

source: apnews.com,