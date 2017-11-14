Marvel reveals character posters for Black Panther

Marvel has released a batch of new character posters for the upcoming Black Panther film adaptation, which hits theaters on February 16th, 2018. The posters feature portraits of the entire main cast accompanied by a caption that gives fans not familiar with the comic book series, a glimpse of who they are, what they believe, and what they fight for.

Fruitvale Station and Creed director Ryan Coogler is at the helm of Black Panther, which stars Chadwick Boseman as the title character, along with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Sterling K. Brown.

Check out the new posters, along with two previously released teaser poster, below.