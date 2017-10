Jean-Claude Van Johnson stars global martial arts & film sensation Jean-Claude Van Damme playing “Jean-Claude Van Damme,” a global martial arts & film sensation, also operating under the simple alias of “Johnson” as the world’s most dangerous undercover operative. Unhappily retired, a chance encounter lures him back into the game, forcing him to confront the greatest enemy he’s ever faced.

Stream Jean-Claude Van Johnson December 15th, exclusively on Amazon Prime. Check out the trailer, below.