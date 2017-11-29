Marvel unveils first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios has finally pulled the wraps off the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo. The trailer surprisingly reveals important plot points and appearances, included the appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and others. It also may tease extreme losses the Avengers are rumored to incur in this third chapter in the trilogy and the beginning of the end of Marvel’s massive Phase 3.

Take a look at the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War below and mark your calendars for May 4th, 2018.