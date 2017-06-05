PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Belinda McClory

The digital pimp hard at work.view related:
By: Belinda McClory
Characters: Switch
Appeared In: The Matrix
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers
Context:
Switch (Belinda McClory) calls Mouse (Matt Doran) a "digital pimp" after Mouse offers a Sexy Woman computer program to newly awakened Neo (Keanu Reeves) at breakfast.