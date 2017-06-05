Twitter
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Joe Pantoliano

Good shit, huh? It's good for two things: degreasing engines and killing brain cells.view related:
By: Joe Pantoliano
Characters: Cypher
Appeared In: The Matrix
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers

Context:
Cypher (Joe Pantoliano) says to Neo (Keanu Reeves) after Neo tries a drink made by Dozer (Anthony Ray Parker) and winces.

