It's your name Col. [Turner], don't looked so shocked. Surely, you suspected it!

By: Richard Burton

Character: Major Smith

Appeared In: Where Eagles Dare



Major Smith (Richard Burton) shows Col. Turner (Patrick Wymark) a notebook with Turner's name written in it, indicating that Smith knows Turner is a Double Agent for Nazi Germany in Where Eagles Dare. Major Smith adds a bit of sarcastic humor by suggesting surely Turner suspected himself.