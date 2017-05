Broadsword calling Danny Boy. . . Broadsword calling Danny Boy!

By: Richard Burton

Character: Major John Smith

Appeared In: Where Eagles Dare



Richard Burton says while contacting British MI-6 headquarters by radio, during an operation to penetrate the German army's Schloss Adler (Castle of Eagles), in order to rescue captured American General Carnaby (Robert Beatty), an Allied planner for Operation Overlord (D-Day).