New trailer, poster and photos from Steven Soderbergh car racing heist film Logan Lucky

Fingerprint Releasing and Bleecker Street have released new images, a poster and trailer for the upcoming heist film Logan Lucky, which marks the return of Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s 11) to the action crime genre. Logan Lucky stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterson, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig.

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Check out the new trailer, poster and stills from Logan Lucky, in theaters August 18, 2017, below.