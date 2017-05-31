Well Go to release Yuen Woo-Ping’s Ip Man: Cheung Tin Chi and Fruit Chan’s Invincible Dragon

Distributor Well Go USA announced that they have nabbed U.S. rights to Ip Man: Cheung Tin Chi and Invincible Dragon, two new films from Pegasus Motion Pictures starring Max Zhang (Zhang Jin). Zhang most recently appeared with Donnie Yen in Ip Man 3 and is currently shooting his first English-language title, Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Ip Man: Cheung Tin Chi is an all-star spin-off of the Ip Man series. Continuing after the events of Ip Man 3, Zhang reprises his titular role as a Cheung Tin Chi, a Wing Chun master searching for his place in the world who winds up in trouble. Directed by legendary action director Yuen Woo-Ping, the film co-stars Max Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), and Tony Jaa (The Protector). Well Go will release the film in North America and the UK in 2018.

Invincible Dragon is an action-packed thriller starring Zhang as an undercover agent with an impulsive personality who clashes with a Macau detectice and a US Army Veteran while trying to unravel a major case. Directed by Hong Kong stalwart Fruit Chan (THE 1997 Trilogy, Dumplings), Well Go will release the film in North America, the UK, Australia, andNew Zealand.