Sexy new photos from Baywatch movie revealed

Paramount Pictures has released new images from the big screen version of Baywatch, which follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Dwayne Johnson (The Fate of the Furious, Central Intelligence) stars in Baywatch opposite Zac Efron (Neighbors, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates). Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) directs from a screenplay written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift, story by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Thomas Lennon & Robert Ben Garant. Priyanka Chopra (ABC’s Quantico), Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas), Jon Bass (Loving), Kelly Rohrbach and Ilfenesh Hadera (Showtime’s Billions) co-star.

Baywatch hits theaters on May 25th. Check out the new images from the film, below.