New painted and motion posters for Edgar Wright action thriller Baby Driver

SONY Pictures has revealed a painted poster for Edgar Wright’s upcoming action thriller Baby Driver, starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, Eiza Gonzalez and Jon Hamm.

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Check out the new poster for Baby Driver, along with a motion version, below.