New photos from Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros. has revealed new images from the upcoming sci-fi thriller Blade Runner 2049.

Blade Runner 2049 takes place 30 years after the events of the Ridley Scott’s original classic. A new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

The sequel is directed by and stars Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Ryan Gosling, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Harrison Ford, Mackenzie Davis, David Dastmalchian, Lennie James, Edward James Olmos, Sylvia Hoeks, Barkhad Abdi, Hiam Abbass, Carla Juri and David Benson.

Check out the new images, along with the most recent trailer for Blade Runner 2049, below.