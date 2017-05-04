New horror set in the world of The Conjuring being developed by New Line and James Wan

Filmmaker James Wan, director of the horror films The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, explores another dark corner of that universe with New Line Cinema’s The Nun. Helmed by award-winning director Corin Hardy (The Hallow), the new fright-fest has begun production on location in Romania. It will be produced by Wan through his Atomic Monster production company, along with Peter Safran, who has produced all of the films in The Conjuring franchise. The Nun is set for release on July 13, 2018.

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

The Nun stars Oscar nominated Demian Bichir (A Better Life) as Father Burke, Taissa Farmiga (TV’s American Horror Story) as Sister Irene, Jonas Bloquet (Elle) as local villager Frenchie, Charlotte Hope (TV’s Game of Thrones) as the abbey’s Sister Victoria, Ingrid Bisu (Toni Erdmann) as Sister Oana, and Bonnie Aarons, reprising her Conjuring 2 role as the title character.

Wan’s Atomic Monster slate includes Annabelle and Lights Out, as well as the upcoming Annabelle: Creation, with Wan serving as producer on all. Co-creator of the Saw and Insidious franchises, Wan directed the worldwide hit Furious 7, and is next set to helm the highly anticipated feature Aquaman.

Safran also produced the sequel Annabelle: Creation, opening August 11th and is producing Aquaman.

Hardy will direct The Nun from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman (upcoming It), story by Dauberman & James Wan.

Serving as executive producers are Gary Dauberman and Todd Williams, with Michael Clear as co-producer.

Joining Hardy behind the scenes are director of photography Maxime Alexandre (The Voices, upcoming Annabelle: Creation), production designer Jennifer Spence (Lights Out, the Insidious films), editor Michel Aller (Lights Out, Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension), and costume designer Sharon Gilham (TV’s Black Mirror).