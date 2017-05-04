Director James Wan starts production on Aquaman with Jason Momoa

Principal photography has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure Aquaman, helmed by James Wan (The Conjuring films, Furious 7). Jason Momoa stars in the title role, returning to the character he plays in this fall’s Justice League.

The film also stars Amber Heard (Justice League, Magic Mike XXL) as Mera; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Platoon, Spider-Man 2) as Vulko; Temuera Morrison (Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Green Lantern) as Tom Curry; Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables films) as Nereus; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (upcoming Baywatch, Netflix’s The Get Down) as Black Manta; with Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring films, Watchmen) as Orm/Ocean Master; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours, Lion) as Atlanna.

The film is being produced by Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Rob Cowan, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers.

Wan’s team behind the scenes includes such frequent collaborators as Oscar-nominated director of photography Don Burgess (The Conjuring 2, Forrest Gump), his five-time editor Kirk M. Morri (The Conjuring films, Furious 7, the Insidious films) and production designer Bill Brzeski (Furious 7). They are joined by costume designer Kym Barrett (The Matrix trilogy; The Amazing Spider-Man), along with Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Charles Gibson (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 & 2) and VFX supervisor Kelvin McIlwain (The Fast and the Furious franchise).

As is fitting for the king of the sea, the shoot will take place mainly in locations spanning the stunning Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, with extensive filming to be accomplished at Village Roadshow Studios. The production will utilize the facility’s sprawling backlot and all nine VRS soundstages, including its newest, Stage 9, the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. Filming will also take place in Newfoundland, Sicily and Tunisia.

An icon for over 75 years, Aquaman is known by fans of DC Comics as the ruler of Atlantis but committed to protecting the entire globe, both land and sea.

Currently set for a 2018 release, the film is based on characters originally created in DC Comics.