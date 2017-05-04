Check out the first official teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey (Daisy Ridley) continues her epic journey with Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the next chapter of the saga.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, The Brothers Bloom) and stars Tom Hardy, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Laura Dern, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, John Boyega, Benicio Del Toro, Billie Lourd, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o and Warwick Davis.

Check out the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, below.