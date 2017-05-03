New images and trailer for film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower

There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen this summer, starring Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and Jackie Earle Haley.

In the Nikolaj Arcel-directed film The Dark Tower, the last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

The Dark Tower, which also stars Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Fran Kranz and Abbey Lee, will land in theaters on August 4, 2017.

Take a look at the first official trailer for The Dark Tower, along with images from the western fantasy adaptation, below.

Photos: Ilze Kitshoff, © 2016 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.