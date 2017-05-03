Full trailer for Netflix series Marvel’s The Defenders revealed – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist team up to save NYC

Netflix has revealed the full trailer for Marvel’s The Defenders, the original series that launches globally on August 18th, 2017.

Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). A quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

Check out the new trailer for Marvel’s The Defenders, below.