SharkBait #FilmFetish Entertainment Studios releases trailer and poster for vacation-gone-wrong thriller 47 Meters Down

Mandy Moore and Claire Holt must survive in the dark depths of the ocean in the new trailer and poster for Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures’ 47 Meters Down. Directed by Johannes Roberts, the nail-biting new thriller about two sisters’ dream vacation gone horribly wrong dives into theaters June 16th.

On the rebound after a devastating break-up, Lisa (Mandy Moore) is ready for adventure while on vacation in Mexico. Even still, she needs a little extra persuasion when her daring sister Kate (Claire Holt) suggests they go shark diving with some locals. Once underwater in a protective cage, Lisa and Kate catch a once in a lifetime, face-to-face look at majestic Great Whites. But when their worst fears are realized and the cage breaks away from their boat, they find themselves plummeting to the bottom of the seabed, too deep to radio for help without making themselves vulnerable to the savage sharks, their oxygen supplies rapidly dwindling. 47 Meters Down is a terrifying tale of survival set in the domain of the ocean’s fiercest creatures.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures’ 47 Meters Down is directed by Johannes Roberts and stars Mandy Moore, Claire Holt and Matthew Modine.