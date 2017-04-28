Weinstein Company and MPAA come to agreement on rating for their film 3 Generations

The Weinstein Company has announced they have come to an agreement with the Motion Picture Association of America regarding the ratings protest of their upcoming film 3 GENERATIONS starring Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon. Initially slapped with an “R” rating, TWC and the MPAA have settled on an official rating of PG-13 for “mature thematic content, some sexual references and language.”

GLAAD has been a staunch supporter of TWC’s efforts to challenge the MPAA’s rating. Earlier this month GLAAD President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, wrote an open letter in support of the protest, highlighting the significance that portraying trans youth in a mainstream media can have on younger audiences. The LGBTQ rights organization also launched a change.org petition sponsored by Blair Durkee, a trans woman, student and activist. The petition has garnered nearly 35,000 signatures since its launch last week.

Following the launch of Durkee’s petition in support of the PG-13 rating, Ellis spoke with Joan Graves, the head of the Classification and Rating Administration for the MPAA, as well as with Weinstein in an effort to mediate a solution. At the recommendation of GLAAD and Ellis, TWC make some edits to the film as a compromise in order to ensure it reaches the intended youth audience.

“3 Generations is a film that all families should be able to see,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “When audiences around the world meet transgender teen Ray and see the love that his family shows him, it will not only send a powerful message to LGBTQ youth, but to families of all types. The MPAA made the right decision and once again The Weinstein Company dared to tell culture-changing LGBTQ stories that Hollywood too often shies away from.”

TWC Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein commented, “It’s organizations such as GLAAD, the ones that don’t shy away from the difficult conversations, that are the reason we are able to move this country forward and really shift the cultural conversations. I spoke with Joan Graves at MPAA extensively on this and I am thrilled that we came to a solution that maintains the integrity of this crucial film while making it accessible to its intended audience.”

3 GENERATIONS follows Ray (Elle Fanning), a teenager who has struggled with the body assigned to him at birth and is determined to start transitioning. His single mother Maggie (Naomi Watts) must track down Ray’s biological father (Tate Donovan) to get his legal consent to allow Ray’s transition. Dolly (Susan Sarandon), Ray’s lesbian grandmother, is having a hard time accepting that she now has a grandson. The film follows their journey as each confronts their own identity and learns to embrace change while ultimately finding acceptance and understanding.

3 GENERATIONS opens in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, May 5th and expands on May 12th.