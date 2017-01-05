Jackie Chan hijacks a train in his new adventure Railroad Tigers

The action-comedy caper film Railroad Tigers harkens back to Jackie Chan’s classic Hong Kong films, a railroad worker (Chan) and his ragtag group of freedom fighters find themselves on the wrong side of the tracks when they decide to ambush a heavily armed military train filled with desperately needed provisions. Unarmed and outnumbered, they must fight back against an entire army using only their wits, in a series of a dazzling set pieces and action scenes rivaling anything seen on the big screen.

Railroad Tigers is directed by Ding Sheng and stars Jackie Chan, Huang Zitao, Wang Kai, Darren Wang, Sang Ping, Alan Ng, Xu Fan and Hiroyuki Ikeuchi.

The film starts a limited U.S. release this Friday. Check out the U.S. trailer and images from Railroad Tigers, below.