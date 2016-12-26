First trailer and images revealed from Ridley Scott’s return to the Alien universe with Alien: Covenant

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for Alien: Covenant. Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with Alien: Covenant. The crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world.

Alien: Covenant is directed by Ridley Scott and stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby. The sci-fi thriller hits theaters on May 19, 2017.

Check out the trailer and film stills below.