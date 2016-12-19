BladeRunner Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling face off in first trailer for Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros. has revealed the first teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2049, which is now scheduled to be released in theaters on October 6, 2017. The new film takes place thirty years after the events of the original cult classic sci-fi thriller. A new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 is produced by Ridley Scott, directed by Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners, Sicario, Arrival), and stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.