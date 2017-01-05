Alternate poster and trailer released for IFC Midnight’s Don’t Knock Twice

IFC Midnight has revealed the trailer and alternate movie poster for their February 3rd release of Don’t Knock Twice. The film will be available in select theaters and on digital platforms day and date.

Don’t Knock Twice comes from the director of the award-winning UK feature film The Machine. “Knock once to wake her from her bed, twice to raise her from the dead…” So goes a disturbing urban legend involving an abandoned house supposedly inhabited by a vengeful, child-stealing witch. When troubled teen Chloe (Lucy Boynton) raps at the door one night, she has no idea the horror she’s about to unleash. Fleeing to the country home of her estranged mother (Katee Sackhoff)-a recovering addict who’s turned her life around to become a famous artist-Chloe must learn to trust the woman who gave her up years ago in order to stop the bloodthirsty, shape-shifting demon stalking them. This wild supernatural shocker delivers a barrage of nonstop jolts and searing nightmare images.

Don’t Knock Twice is directed by Caradog James and stars Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica, Longmire), Lucy Boynton (The Blackcoat’s Daughter), Nick Moran (Lock, Stock and Two Smocking Barrels), Richard Mylan (Grownups) and Pooneh Hajimohammadi (The Machine).

Check out the new trailer and poster for Don’t Knock Twice, below.