New poster and trailer for thriller If There’s A Hell Below

Dark Sky Films has revealed a new trailer and poster for filmmaker Nathan Williams new paranoid thriller If There’s A Hell Below, which comes to Digital HD and DVD on December 6, 2016. The film tells the fateful tale of a meeting between a journalist and a whistleblower. The film stars Conner Marx, Mark Carr, Carol Roscoe and Paul Budraitis.

Abe is an ambitious young journalist at an independent Chicago weekly. He has a lead on a story that could make his career. Debra, a woman claiming to work in national security, has a serious revelation to leak. She insists on meeting Abe in a desolate place in the American West – perhaps because it is near her undisclosed work site, or perhaps because she will only reveal her information in absolute isolation.

In minutes, they will meet. An hour later, one of them will be dead. This simple premise expands into multiple layers of depth as the tension is raised to almost unbearable levels.

Bathed in paranoia, If There’s A Hell Below is a cinematic journey down a rabbit hole of betrayal and surveillance where credibility is the only measure of trust, and the fate of one life or millions may hang in the balance.

Featuring standout performances by Connor Marx (TV’s Leverage, Lucky Them) and award winner Carol Roscoe (Gamers: Dorkness Rising), Nathan Williams’ political thriller is a tense, unnerving exploration of the use and abuse of power and the terrifying ramifications it has, when held in the wrong hands.