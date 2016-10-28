wolfjoblo New red band trailer for Wolf Mother plus exclusive broadband release

JoBlo has just released a second red band trailer for the Erik Peter Carlson thriller, Wolf Mother. In an unprecedented distribution move, JoBlo will exclusively release Wolf Mother in a ten day YouTube rental window, from November 3rd through the 13th. The launch begins on November 3rd, prior to the film’s 2017 theatrical release.

The multi genre film was written and directed by Erik Peter Carlson (Transatlantic Coffee, The Toy Soldiers) and stars Najarra Townsend (Contracted), Kevin Pinassi (Twin Peaks revival), and Tom Sizemore (Heat, Saving Private Ryan).

Next Thursday, November 3rd through the 13th, Wolf Mother will launch on JoBlo’s Movie Network YouTube Channel, in more than 25 countries, at youtube.com/joblo.

Check out the new red band trailer for Wolf Mother, below.