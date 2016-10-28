Trailer for screen legend Burt Reynolds’ new L.A. thriller Pocket Listing

Momentum Pictures and Orion Releasing has revealed a new trailer and poster for the new Burt Reynolds L.A. real estate thriller Pocket Listing, which is coming to theaters, VOD and Digital on December 2nd. Double crosses, adultery, murder, mistaken identity and revenge ensue when a mysterious power player (Rob Lowe) and his sultry wife (Jessica Clark) hire a disgraced Los Angeles property broker (James Jurdi) to discreetly market and sell their Malibu villa. Burt Reynolds plays Jurdi’s boss at the real estate firm, which is under pressure to sell Lowe’s house and turn it into cash, as soon as possible.

Pocket Listing is directed by Conor Allyn and stars Rob Lowe (TV’s Parks and Rec), Burt Reynolds (Boogie Nights), James Jurdi (Reaper), Jessica Clark (A Perfect Ending), Logan Fahey (The Zodiac), Caitlin Gerard (The Social Network), Christos Vasilopoulos (Banshee) and Noel Gugliemi (The Fast and the Furious).

Check out the new trailer and poster for Pocket Listing, below.