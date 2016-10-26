Shadowy mystery Subterranea now out on home video

MVD Entertainment just released the thriller Subterranea, starring Emmy nominee Nicholas Turturro (NYPD Blue, Blue Bloods, Takers), Bug Hall (1994’s The Little Rascals, American Pie: The Book of Love) and William Katt (Carrie, House, The Man From Earth, The Greatest American Hero) – on DVD.

In Subterranea, Bug Hall plays "The Captive," the survivor of a traumatic childhood, where he was Locked in a dark cell and raised in complete isolation, never seeing the light of day or even another human being. As he approaches age 30, and without warning, he's released into society with nothing but the clothes on his back. Determined to find out who he is, The Captive discovers that he's the centerpiece of a dangerous orchestrated sociological experiment and sets off to find the truth about his shadowy existence, ultimately leading to a thrilling confrontation with his maker (William Katt).

The Subterranea was a Grand Prize Winner at the 2015 Rhode Island International Film Festival, a Grand Prize Winner – Jury Prize – Best Film – at the 2015 Reel East Film Festival, as well as an Official Selection at the 2015 Vortex Sci-fi & Fantasy Film Festival, 2015 Queen City Film Festival and 2015 Montana Film Festival.

Based on the best selling British neo-progressive rock band IQ’s album “Subterranea,” whose loyal following was instrumental in making the movie, the film features music from the hit album along with a soundtrack score featuring new music from the band.

Check out the the trailer for Subterranea, below, along with art from the DVD box cover.