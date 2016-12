AMC Television is currently streaming a batch of iconic martial arts films that inspired their own high-flying action series Into the Badlands. The movies are completely free for a limited time, with no login required to view them. The films include Shaolin, Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zen, Let the Bullets Fly, The Man From Nowhere, Tai Chi Zero and Tai Chi Hero.

Access the full movie streams at amc.com/movies.