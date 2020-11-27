The Death of Superman DC Universe Animated Movie Blu-ray + DVD + Digital with Slipcover [B60]

View larger $8.99 $6.70 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: July 24, 2018

Item Release Date: August 7, 2018

Rating: PG-13

Details

The Death of Superman DC Universe Animated Movie Blu-ray + DVD + Digital with Slipcover. Based on the acclaimed DC Comics graphic novel comes an epic animated movie showcasing Superman’s greatest battle. An asteroid hurtles through our atmosphere and crashes into the ocean, with it arrives an unstoppable force fueled by uncontrollable rage known only as Doomsday! With innocent lives threatened and Metropolis under attack, Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the Justice League rally to meet this otherworldly menace. But when the dust settles, only an epic showdown between Superman and Doomsday can decide the fate of Metropolis and ultimately, planet Earth!

The item is in very good shape with some wear from storage. Please review photos for condition details.

Special Features

Death of Superman: The Brawl That Topped Them All

From the DC Comics Vault - 2 Bonus Cartoons

A Sneak Peek at DC Universe's Next Animated Movie: Reign of the Supermen

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 81 min

Cast: Christopher Gorham | Jason O'Mara | Jerry O'Connell | Jonathan Adams | Matt Lanter | Nathan Fillion | Nyambi Nyambi | Rainn Wilson | Rebecca Romijn | Rocky Carroll | Rosario Dawson | Shemar Moore

Directors: Jake Castorena | Sam Liu

Project Name: The Death of Superman

