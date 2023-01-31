Share Page Support Us
Actor John Dehner Western Movie Press Publicity Photo

Actor John Dehner Western Movie Press Publicity Photo [K49]
Actor John Dehner Western Movie Press Publicity Photo [K49]
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Actor John Dehner Western Movie or Television Series Press Publicity Photo.

John Dehner appeared in more than 90 Western movies and TV series including California Gold Rush, Young Maverick, How the West Was Won, Guardian of the Wilderness, The New Daughters of Joshua Cabe, Barbary Coast, Honky Tonk, Support Your Local Gunfighter, Dirty Dingus Magee, The Cheyenne Social Club, The High Chaparral, The Virginian, Something for a Lonely Man, The Outcasts, Gunsmoke, Winchester ’73, The Monroes, The Road West, The Wild Wild West, The Big Valley, A Man Called Shenandoah, F Troop, The Hallelujah Trail, Branded, Temple Houston, Rawhide, Bonanza, Stoney Burke, Empire, Bronco, Maverick, Lawman, Tales of Wells Fargo, Stagecoach West, The Rifleman, The Canadians, Bat Masterson, The Rebel, The Westerner, Zane Grey Theatre, Black Saddle, Laramie, The Texan, Law of the Plainsman, Wichita Town, Wanted: Dead or Alive, Cast a Long Shadow, The Restless Gun, Wagon Train, Yancy Derringer, Cimarron City, Man of the West, Apache Territory, The Left Handed Gun, Zorro, Captain Degas, Have Gun – Will Travel, Trooper Hook, Cheyenne, The Iron Sheriff, Revolt at Fort Laramie, The Sheriff of Cochise, Tension at Table Rock, The Fastest Gun Alive, Frontier, A Day of Fury, Top Gun, Duel on the Mississippi, Tall Man Riding, The Man from Bitter Ridge, Apache, Stories of the Century, Southwest Passage, Gun Belt, Powder River, The Adventures of Kit Carson, Junction City, Cripple Creek, California Conquest, Desert Passage, Hot Lead, The Texas Rangers, When the Redskins Rode, Fort Savage Raiders, Al Jennings of Oklahoma, Texas Dynamo, Dynamite Pass, and Horsemen of the Sierras.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

