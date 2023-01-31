Twentieth Century Fox’s The Frogmen Movie Press Publicity Photo [K50]

- Project Name: The Frogmen
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: September 8, 1951
- Rating: approved
- More: Robert Wagner
Twentieth Century Fox’s The Frogmen Movie Press Publicity Photo Lobby Card.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
