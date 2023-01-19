Sideshow Die Another Day Pierce Brosnan as James Bond 007 Action Figure Movie 12 inch 7713 (2002) [J47]

- Cast: Ben Wee | Colin Salmon | Deborah Moore | Emilio Echevarría | Halle Berry | Ho Yi | Ian Pirie | John Cleese | Judi Dench | Kenneth Tsang | Lawrence Makoare | Mark Dymond | Michael Gor | Michael Madsen | Pierce Brosnan | Rachel Grant | Rick Yune | Rosamund Pike | Samantha Bond | Simón Andreu | Toby Stephens | Will Yun Lee
- Directors: Lee Tamahori
- Characters: James Bond
- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Action Figures
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Sequels | Spy and Espionage
- Studios: Sideshow | United Artists
- Original Release Date: November 22, 2002
- Rating: pg-13
- More: Halle Berry | James Bond | John Cleese | Judi Dench | Lee Tamahori | Michael Madsen | Pierce Brosnan | Rick Yune
Sideshow Die Another Day Pierce Brosnan as James Bond 007 Action Figure Movie 12 inch 7713 (2002).
Figure and accessories are in great shape. Box has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Actors who have played the character James Bond include: David Niven, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.
Movie adaptations of the Ian Fleming books include: Dr. No (1962) & From Russia with Love (1963) Terence Young (director), Goldfinger (1964) Guy Hamilton (director), Thunderball (1965) Terence Young (director), You Only Live Twice (1967) Lewis Gilbert (director), Casino Royale (1967) Ken Hughes, John Huston, Joseph McGrath, Robert Parrish, Val Guest & Richard Talmadge (director), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Peter R. Hunt (director), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Live and Let Die (1973) & The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) Guy Hamilton (director), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) & Moonraker (1979) Lewis Gilbert (director), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), The Living Daylights (1987) & Licence to Kill (1989) John Glen (director), Never Say Never Again (1983) Irvin Kershner (director), GoldenEye (1995) Martin Campbell (director), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Roger Spottiswoode (director), The World Is Not Enough (1999) Michael Apted (director), Die Another Day (2002) Lee Tamahori (director), Casino Royale (2006) Martin Campbell (director), Quantum of Solace (2008) Marc Forster (director), Skyfall (2012) & Spectre (2015) Sam Mendes (director), and No Time to Die (2021) Cary Joji Fukunaga (director).
- People / Bands: Ben Wee | Colin Salmon | Deborah Moore | Emilio Echevarría | Halle Berry | Ho Yi | Ian Pirie | John Cleese | Judi Dench | Kenneth Tsang | Lawrence Makoare | Lee Tamahori | Mark Dymond | Michael Gor | Michael Madsen | Pierce Brosnan | Rachel Grant | Rick Yune | Rosamund Pike | Samantha Bond | Simón Andreu | Toby Stephens | Will Yun Lee
- Characters: James Bond
- Shows / Movies: Die Another Day
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Sequels | Spy and Espionage
- Companies: Sideshow | United Artists
- Product Types: Toys & Figures > Action Figures