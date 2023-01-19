Share Page Support Us
Sideshow On Her Majesty’s Secret Service Telly Savalas as Ernst Stavro Blofeld Action Figure James Bond 007 Movie 12 inch 7710 (2002) [J46]

$132.00
$120.00
See Options

1 in stock
Fig
SKU: 230120-105835
UPC: 747720203891
Part No: 7710
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Sideshow On Her Majesty’s Secret Service Telly Savalas as Ernst Stavro Blofeld Action Figure James Bond 007 Movie 12 inch 7710 (2002). All accessories intact and figure doesn’t seem to have ever been removed.

Figure and accessories are in great shape. Box has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Actors who have played the character James Bond include: David Niven, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Movie adaptations of the Ian Fleming books include: Dr. No (1962) & From Russia with Love (1963) Terence Young (director), Goldfinger (1964) Guy Hamilton (director), Thunderball (1965) Terence Young (director), You Only Live Twice (1967) Lewis Gilbert (director), Casino Royale (1967) Ken Hughes, John Huston, Joseph McGrath, Robert Parrish, Val Guest & Richard Talmadge (director), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Peter R. Hunt (director), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Live and Let Die (1973) & The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) Guy Hamilton (director), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) & Moonraker (1979) Lewis Gilbert (director), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), The Living Daylights (1987) & Licence to Kill (1989) John Glen (director), Never Say Never Again (1983) Irvin Kershner (director), GoldenEye (1995) Martin Campbell (director), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Roger Spottiswoode (director), The World Is Not Enough (1999) Michael Apted (director), Die Another Day (2002) Lee Tamahori (director), Casino Royale (2006) Martin Campbell (director), Quantum of Solace (2008) Marc Forster (director), Skyfall (2012) & Spectre (2015) Sam Mendes (director), and No Time to Die (2021) Cary Joji Fukunaga (director).

