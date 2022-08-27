Adventures Of Superman Comic Book Issue No.424 1987 Marv Wolfman Jerry Ordway DC Comics 12271

Adventures Of Superman Comic Book Issue No.424 1987 Marv Wolfman, Cover Art Jerry Ordway DC Comics. Premieres Issue, Adventures Begin! First Appearance Cat Grant. John Costanza Letterer, Tom Ziuko Colorist, Mike Machlan Inker, and Andy Helfer Editor.
