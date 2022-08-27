Share Page Support Us
Adventures Of Superman Comic Book Issue No.424 1987 Marv Wolfman Jerry Ordway DC Comics 12271
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Adventures Of Superman Comic Book Issue No.424 1987 Marv Wolfman, Cover Art Jerry Ordway DC Comics. Premieres Issue, Adventures Begin! First Appearance Cat Grant. John Costanza Letterer, Tom Ziuko Colorist, Mike Machlan Inker, and Andy Helfer Editor.

Explore More...

