Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Beanstalk James Bond 007 Die Another Day Jaguar XKR Roadster 1:18 Scale Car [J48]

Beanstalk James Bond 007 Die Another Day Jaguar XKR Roadster 1:18 Scale Car [J48]
View larger
Beanstalk James Bond 007 Die Another Day Jaguar XKR Roadster 1:18 Scale Car [J48]
Beanstalk James Bond 007 Die Another Day Jaguar XKR Roadster 1:18 Scale Car [J48]
Beanstalk James Bond 007 Die Another Day Jaguar XKR Roadster 1:18 Scale Car [J48]
Beanstalk James Bond 007 Die Another Day Jaguar XKR Roadster 1:18 Scale Car [J48]
Beanstalk James Bond 007 Die Another Day Jaguar XKR Roadster 1:18 Scale Car [J48]
$39.49
$35.90
See Options

1 in stock
Fig
SKU: 230120-105827
Weight: 2.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Beanstalk James Bond 007 Die Another Day Jaguar XKR Roadster 1:18 Scale Car (2002).

Figure and accessories are in great shape. Box has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Actors who have played the character James Bond include: David Niven, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Movie adaptations of the Ian Fleming books include: Dr. No (1962) & From Russia with Love (1963) Terence Young (director), Goldfinger (1964) Guy Hamilton (director), Thunderball (1965) Terence Young (director), You Only Live Twice (1967) Lewis Gilbert (director), Casino Royale (1967) Ken Hughes, John Huston, Joseph McGrath, Robert Parrish, Val Guest & Richard Talmadge (director), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Peter R. Hunt (director), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Live and Let Die (1973) & The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) Guy Hamilton (director), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) & Moonraker (1979) Lewis Gilbert (director), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), The Living Daylights (1987) & Licence to Kill (1989) John Glen (director), Never Say Never Again (1983) Irvin Kershner (director), GoldenEye (1995) Martin Campbell (director), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Roger Spottiswoode (director), The World Is Not Enough (1999) Michael Apted (director), Die Another Day (2002) Lee Tamahori (director), Casino Royale (2006) Martin Campbell (director), Quantum of Solace (2008) Marc Forster (director), Skyfall (2012) & Spectre (2015) Sam Mendes (director), and No Time to Die (2021) Cary Joji Fukunaga (director).

Explore More...

Related Items

View of Chicago Loop Chicago and State Lake Theatres (1967) Photo [210907-156]
Star Wars: The Power of the Force Lando Calrissian with Heavy Rifle and Blaster Action Figure (1995) [1224]
Movie Life Magazine (April 1944) Dennis Morgan, Ginger Rogers [0242]
Aliens/Predator: The Deadliest of the Species No. 1 Dark Horse Comics (July 1993) [B72]
What Have They Done With Your Daughters? Special Edition (2018)
Sci Fi (SyFy) Magazine (August 2006) Keira Knightley [9224]
NBA Street V3 PlayStation 2 PS2 with Manual, No Paper Sleeve (2005)
Jetsons: The Movie Special Edition Blu-ray
Batman Year One Part 1 Issue 404 (1986) 1st Printing Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli [12464]
Bruce and Brandon Lee 11×15 inch Foldout Poster Karate International Magazine
FigSKU: 230120-105827
Weight: 2.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.