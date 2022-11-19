Share Page Support Us
Rotary Connection – The Rotary Connection Funk (1968) Cadet Concept LPS 317 Vinyl LP Record K82

Rotary Connection – The Rotary Connection Funk (1968) Cadet Concept LPS 317 Vinyl LP Record K82
Rotary Connection – The Rotary Connection Funk (1968) Cadet Concept LPS 317 Vinyl LP Record K82
$7.69
$6.99
1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU:
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Rotary Connection – The Rotary Connection Funk (1968) Cadet Concept LPS 317 Vinyl LP Record.  Members; Bobby Simms, Charles Stepney, Donald Simmons, Jim Donlinger, Jim Nyeholt, Jon Stocklin, Judy Hauff, Kenny Venegas, Minnie Riperton, Mitch Aliotta, Phil Upchurch, Sidney Barnes, Sydney Simms, Tom Donlinger

Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

