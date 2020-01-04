Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 11, November 1968) Madison Ave Undress Parade [1158]

View larger $14.99 $10.97 - Select Qty - 1

The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 11, November 1968).

Features Include:

Madison Avenue Undress Parade

“Instant Electorate” by Robert Sherrill

Wild Interview with Don Rickles

Astropolis: The First Space Resort

Theater’s Nude Revolution

Personality Control by Ernest Havemann

J.P. Donleavy and Robert Crichton

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.



