Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 11, November 1968) Madison Ave Undress Parade [1158]

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 11, November 1968).
Features Include:
- Madison Avenue Undress Parade
- “Instant Electorate” by Robert Sherrill
- Wild Interview with Don Rickles
- Astropolis: The First Space Resort
- Theater’s Nude Revolution
- Personality Control by Ernest Havemann
- J.P. Donleavy and Robert Crichton
The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.
