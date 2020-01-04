Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 11, November 1968) Madison Ave Undress Parade [1158]

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 11, November 1968) Madison Ave Undress Parade [1158]
View larger

$14.99

$10.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200104-79955-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Don Rickles  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 15, No. 11, November 1968).

Features Include:

  • Madison Avenue Undress Parade
  • “Instant Electorate” by Robert Sherrill
  • Wild Interview with Don Rickles
  • Astropolis: The First Space Resort
  • Theater’s Nude Revolution
  • Personality Control by Ernest Havemann
  • J.P. Donleavy and Robert Crichton

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Don Rickles | J.P. Donleavy | Robert Crichton

Related Items

The Libertine (La matriarca) 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968) [9368]
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 3, March 1970) Barbi Benton [1147]
Malatesta’s Carnival of Blood Restored Special Edition Blu-ray
Pendechos Special Edition Combo Set (called the German “El Mariachi”)
Sacrifice! (The birth of the bloody and controversial “Italian Cannibal” sub-genre begins with this movie)
Ginger 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1971) Cheri Caffaro [9357]
Playboy Magazine July 1994 Issue
Amazon Jail DVD Edition
Dolemite
Alvarado’s Cosplay Pin-ups Hardcover 1st Edition

Categories

Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *