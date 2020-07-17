Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Lot of 5 Game Discs for Playstation [379]

Lot of 5 Game Discs for Playstation [379]
View larger

$45.99

$36.97


1 in stock


discSKU: 200717-81334-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
Studio: SONY Interactive
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lot of 5 Game Discs for Playstation. The item is in great condition with some scuff marks. Please review photos for condition details.

Discs Include:

  • Official Playstation Magazine Disc (April 2001): Includes playable samples of Championship Surfer, Tigger’s Honey Hunt, and Power Spike Pro Beach Volleyball.
  • Playstation Interaction Sampler Disc CD: Volume 8
  • Time Crisis for Playstation
  • Toys R Us Playstation Sampler Disc
  • Tomba 2 – The Evil Swine Return Playstation Demo Disc

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 5


Project Name: Playstation

Related Items

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Cars Kylo Ren and Snoke 2-Pack Set
Blindspot Original Television Soundtrack: Season 1 Limited Edition – Music by Blake Neely
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Car Ships Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter
Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Music From the 1956 Motion Picture Limited Edition CD
The Pink Panther: Music from the Film Score Composed and Conducted by Henry Mancini
Entertainment Weekly Issue No. 1057 – July 24, 2009 – The Return of Iron Man, Comic-Con Preview
The Sexy Book of Sexy Sex Hardcover Edition (2010) [193193]
Frank Frazetta Silver Warrior 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Marvel Superheroes Attack 36 x 24 inch Comics Poster
Vamp Special Edition

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | SONY Interactive | Video Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *