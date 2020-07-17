Lot of 5 Game Discs for Playstation [379]

$45.99
$36.97
discSKU: 200717-81334-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
Studio: SONY Interactive
Details
Lot of 5 Game Discs for Playstation. The item is in great condition with some scuff marks. Please review photos for condition details.
Discs Include:
- Official Playstation Magazine Disc (April 2001): Includes playable samples of Championship Surfer, Tigger’s Honey Hunt, and Power Spike Pro Beach Volleyball.
- Playstation Interaction Sampler Disc CD: Volume 8
- Time Crisis for Playstation
- Toys R Us Playstation Sampler Disc
- Tomba 2 – The Evil Swine Return Playstation Demo Disc
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 5
Project Name: Playstation
