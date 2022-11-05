Friday the 13th Part 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Pamela Voorhees Corpse & Sweater Vinyl

- Cast: Amy Steel | Anne Gaybis | Betsy Palmer | Catherine Parks | Charlie Messenger | Cheri Maugans | Dana Kimmell | David Katims | David Wiley | Gianni Standaart | Gloria Charles | Jeffrey Rogers | John Furey | Kevin O'Brien | Larry Zerner | Nick Savage | Paul Kratka | Perla Walter | Rachel Howard | Richard Brooker | Steve Dash | Steve Susskind | Terence McCorry | Terry Ballard | Tracie Savage
Waxwork Records is proud to announce the next entry into their collection of FRIDAY THE 13TH soundtrack releases on vinyl, FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3. Waxwork and composer Harry Manfredini re-visited the original analog tapes in an effort to faithfully master the complete soundtrack for vinyl. FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3 includes every musical cue featured in the film and encompasses two 180 gram LP’s clocking in at nearly one hour of chilling audio which serve as a dark musical backdrop to one of the most beloved franchises for horror fans.
Originally released in 1982 and in 3-D, FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3 is the first film to feature the legendary slasher, Jason Voorhees, wearing his signature hockey mask. This image of a machete wielding, hockey masked killer became the trademark for the franchise, as well as an iconic image in American cinema and horror films in general.
To keep in tune with the original 3-D theatrical release of the film, Waxwork created a deluxe quality 3-D lenticular mounted album cover for the heavyweight old-style tip-on gatefold jacket which houses two LP’s featuring the complete score.
Waxwork Records incorporated the lost, deleted final scene of the film into the inner gatefold illustration. This deleted scene from the film depicted an unmasked Jason Voorhees violently beheading the “final girl”. Deemed too graphic by the film studio, the scene was cut from the movie altogether. Here’s your chance to see it up close and personal through the artistic vision of Gary Pullin.
And yes, this soundtrack release includes the now famous “Disco Theme” from FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3’s opening credits.
Special Features
- The Complete Soundtrack By Harry Manfredini
- Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin
- 3-D Lenticular Mounted Album Cover
- Pamela Voorhees Corpse Colored Vinyl (Disc 1)
- Pamela Voorhees Sweater Colored Vinyl (Disc 2)
- Deluxe Packaging
Playlists
Camp Crystal Lake
Side A
Part 2 Flashback
Theme From Friday The 13th Part 3
The General Store
The Meat Cleaver
Arriving At The Barn / Fake Axe
Side B
Let's Go For a Swim
Who's Up There?
In The Barn
The Pipe Wrench
In The Bedroom
Flashback To Meeting Jason
Chuck Walks To Outhouse
The Lake Dock
Shelly Goes To The Barn
Wallet In The Lake
Debbie Takes A Shower
Higgins Haven
Side C
Walking On Hands
The Fuse Box
Chili Bites The Big One
Nobody Home
The Eyes Have It
Jason Down Stairs To Barn
Side D
Jason Hung
Jason Grabs Rope
Hallucinating
Jason Dead In Barn / End Credit Title
Specifications
- Material:Pamela Voorhees Corpse and Sweater Colored Vinyl
- Number of Discs:2
- People / Bands: Amy Steel | Anne Gaybis | Betsy Palmer | Catherine Parks | Charlie Messenger | Cheri Maugans | Dana Kimmell | David Katims | David Wiley | Gianni Standaart | Gloria Charles | Harry Manfredini | Jeffrey Rogers | John Furey | Kevin O'Brien | Larry Zerner | Nick Savage | Paul Kratka | Perla Walter | Rachel Howard | Richard Brooker | Steve Dash | Steve Miner | Steve Susskind | Terence McCorry | Terry Ballard | Tracie Savage
- Characters: Jason Voorhees
- Shows / Movies: Friday the 13th Part III
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Companies: Paramount Pictures | Waxwork
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks