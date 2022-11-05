Share Page Support Us
Friday the 13th Part 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Pamela Voorhees Corpse & Sweater Vinyl

Vinyl
SKU: 221105-103839
UPC: 657768240935
Part No: WW13.3
Weight: 2.3 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Waxwork Records is proud to announce the next entry into their collection of FRIDAY THE 13TH soundtrack releases on vinyl, FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3. Waxwork and composer Harry Manfredini re-visited the original analog tapes in an effort to faithfully master the complete soundtrack for vinyl. FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3 includes every musical cue featured in the film and encompasses two 180 gram LP’s clocking in at nearly one hour of chilling audio which serve as a dark musical backdrop to one of the most beloved franchises for horror fans.

Originally released in 1982 and in 3-D, FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3 is the first film to feature the legendary slasher, Jason Voorhees, wearing his signature hockey mask. This image of a machete wielding, hockey masked killer became the trademark for the franchise, as well as an iconic image in American cinema and horror films in general.

To keep in tune with the original 3-D theatrical release of the film, Waxwork created a deluxe quality 3-D lenticular mounted album cover for the heavyweight old-style tip-on gatefold jacket which houses two LP’s featuring the complete score.

Waxwork Records incorporated the lost, deleted final scene of the film into the inner gatefold illustration. This deleted scene from the film depicted an unmasked Jason Voorhees violently beheading the “final girl”. Deemed too graphic by the film studio, the scene was cut from the movie altogether. Here’s your chance to see it up close and personal through the artistic vision of Gary Pullin.

And yes, this soundtrack release includes the now famous “Disco Theme” from FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3’s opening credits.

Special Features

  • The Complete Soundtrack By Harry Manfredini
  • Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin
  • 3-D Lenticular Mounted Album Cover
  • Pamela Voorhees Corpse Colored Vinyl (Disc 1)
  • Pamela Voorhees Sweater Colored Vinyl (Disc 2)
  • Deluxe Packaging

Playlists

  • Camp Crystal Lake

  • Side A

  • Part 2 Flashback
    Theme From Friday The 13th Part 3
    The General Store
    The Meat Cleaver
    Arriving At The Barn / Fake Axe

  • Side B

  • Let's Go For a Swim
    Who's Up There?
    In The Barn
    The Pipe Wrench
    In The Bedroom
    Flashback To Meeting Jason
    Chuck Walks To Outhouse
    The Lake Dock
    Shelly Goes To The Barn
    Wallet In The Lake
    Debbie Takes A Shower

  • Higgins Haven

  • Side C

  • Walking On Hands
    The Fuse Box
    Chili Bites The Big One
    Nobody Home
    The Eyes Have It
    Jason Down Stairs To Barn

  • Side D

  • Jason Hung
    Jason Grabs Rope
    Hallucinating
    Jason Dead In Barn / End Credit Title

Specifications

  • Material:
    Pamela Voorhees Corpse and Sweater Colored Vinyl
  • Number of Discs:
    2
