Friday the 13th Part 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Pamela Voorhees Corpse & Sweater Vinyl

Waxwork Records is proud to announce the next entry into their collection of FRIDAY THE 13TH soundtrack releases on vinyl, FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3. Waxwork and composer Harry Manfredini re-visited the original analog tapes in an effort to faithfully master the complete soundtrack for vinyl. FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3 includes every musical cue featured in the film and encompasses two 180 gram LP’s clocking in at nearly one hour of chilling audio which serve as a dark musical backdrop to one of the most beloved franchises for horror fans.

Originally released in 1982 and in 3-D, FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3 is the first film to feature the legendary slasher, Jason Voorhees, wearing his signature hockey mask. This image of a machete wielding, hockey masked killer became the trademark for the franchise, as well as an iconic image in American cinema and horror films in general.

To keep in tune with the original 3-D theatrical release of the film, Waxwork created a deluxe quality 3-D lenticular mounted album cover for the heavyweight old-style tip-on gatefold jacket which houses two LP’s featuring the complete score.

Waxwork Records incorporated the lost, deleted final scene of the film into the inner gatefold illustration. This deleted scene from the film depicted an unmasked Jason Voorhees violently beheading the “final girl”. Deemed too graphic by the film studio, the scene was cut from the movie altogether. Here’s your chance to see it up close and personal through the artistic vision of Gary Pullin.

And yes, this soundtrack release includes the now famous “Disco Theme” from FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3’s opening credits.

Special Features

The Complete Soundtrack By Harry Manfredini

Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin

3-D Lenticular Mounted Album Cover

Pamela Voorhees Corpse Colored Vinyl (Disc 1)

Pamela Voorhees Sweater Colored Vinyl (Disc 2)

Deluxe Packaging

Playlists

Camp Crystal Lake

Side A

Part 2 Flashback

Theme From Friday The 13th Part 3

The General Store

The Meat Cleaver

Arriving At The Barn / Fake Axe

Side B

Let's Go For a Swim

Who's Up There?

In The Barn

The Pipe Wrench

In The Bedroom

Flashback To Meeting Jason

Chuck Walks To Outhouse

The Lake Dock

Shelly Goes To The Barn

Wallet In The Lake

Debbie Takes A Shower

Higgins Haven

Side C

Walking On Hands

The Fuse Box

Chili Bites The Big One

Nobody Home

The Eyes Have It

Jason Down Stairs To Barn

Side D

Jason Hung

Jason Grabs Rope

Hallucinating

Jason Dead In Barn / End Credit Title

Specifications

Material: Pamela Voorhees Corpse and Sweater Colored Vinyl

Number of Discs: 2

