Even More Dazed and Confused Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack White with Red Splatter Vinyl Edition

Even More Dazed and Confused Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack White with Red Splatter Vinyl Edition
$38.05
$33.97
4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220507-101254-1
UPC: 848064012580
Part No: LP-RGM-1258LE
Weight: 1.3 lbs
Condition: New

  • Richard Linklater’s 1993 film Dazed and Confused Is One of the Best Coming-of-Age Movies Ever Made
  • Beloved by Each Succeeding Generation of High Schoolers for Its Depiction of Age-Old Adolescent Themes Like Rebellion Vs. Conformity, Jocks Vs. Nerds, Etc.
  • Takes Place on the Last Day of the 1976 School Year in Austin, Texas

The subtitle on the album cover reads, “They Found Your Stash… Again,” and we are happy to report that this particular musical stash is seeds and stems free! Richard Linklater’s 1993 coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused captured the age-old adolescent themes of rebellion vs. conformity, jocks vs. nerds, stoners vs. students, and grown-ups vs. grads so perfectly that it remains a touchstone movie for each succeeding generation of high schoolers. But its events unfold at a very specific time and place; namely, the last day of the 1976 school year in Austin, Texas, a moment in rock and roll time which Linklater and his cohorts unerringly capture with a soundtrack that has spawned not one but two releases, of which this is the second. Pressed on white with red splatter “Bloodshot Eyes” vinyl inside a jacket featuring production stills from the film. Visine not included!

Special Features

  • The Film Featured a Soundtrack Precisely Calibrated to Capture that Moment in Rock and Roll Time
  • The Soundtrack Was So Good, in Fact, That It Spawned Not One But Two Releases, of Which Even More Dazed and Confused Is the Second
  • Features Tracks by The Edgar Winter Group, Alice Cooper, The Steve Miller Band, Head East, War, Seals and Crofts, Dr. John, ZZ Top, Black Oak Arkansas, Foghat, and Peter Frampton
  • The Perfect ‘70s Rock Mixtape
  • Album Jacket Features Production Stills
  • White with Red Splatter Vinyl

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
