True Romance Motion Picture Soundtrack Blue with Magenta Splatter “Alabama Worley” Vinyl Edition
Vinyl
SKU: 180921-76668-1
UPC: 848064012672
Part No: LP-RGM-1267LE
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: New

Though it was directed by Tony Scott, the 1993 film True Romance displayed all the signature themes and images of its writer, Quentin Tarantino, from its grisly violence to its B-movie homages to its gleeful amorality. And the same could be said of the soundtrack; alongside composer Hans Zimmer’s riff on Carl Orff (which itself was an homage to another violent road movie, Badlands), True Romance offered a playlist that smacked of Tarantino in its embrace of rockabilly (Charlie Sexton, Chris Isaak), grunge (Soundgarden), honky-tonk (Shelby Lynne), and romantic machismo (Robert Palmer’s take on “[Love Is] The Tender Trap”).Vinyl would seem a natural for such a “warped” soundtrack; and, for this 25th Anniversary reissue, we’ve crafted a custom jacket sporting production stills from the film. What’s more, this release of True Romance comes in blue with magenta splatter “Alabama Worley” vinyl! Consider this colorful a homage to one of the greatest cult classic films of all time.

Special Features

  • Pressed on Blue with Magenta Splatter "Alabama Worley" Vinyl
  • Rare stills from the movie on reverse side of sleeve

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
