True Romance Motion Picture Soundtrack Blue with Magenta Splatter “Alabama Worley” Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Anna Levine | Brad Pitt | Bronson Pinchot | Chris Penn | Christian Slater | Christopher Walken | Conchata Ferrell | Dennis Hopper | Gary Oldman | James Gandolfini | Kevin Corrigan | Michael Beach | Michael Rapaport | Patricia Arquette | Paul Bates | Samuel L. Jackson | Saul Rubinek | Tom Sizemore | Val Kilmer | Victor Argo
- Directors: Tony Scott
- Project Name True Romance
- Contributors Charles and Eddie | Charlie Sexton | Chris Isaak | Hans Zimmer | Howard Blake | John Waite | Nymphomania | Robert Palmer | Shelby Lynne | Soundgarden
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers
- Studios: Real Gone Music
- Original Release Date: September 10, 1993
- Product Release Date: September 3, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Tony Scott
Though it was directed by Tony Scott, the 1993 film True Romance displayed all the signature themes and images of its writer, Quentin Tarantino, from its grisly violence to its B-movie homages to its gleeful amorality. And the same could be said of the soundtrack; alongside composer Hans Zimmer’s riff on Carl Orff (which itself was an homage to another violent road movie, Badlands), True Romance offered a playlist that smacked of Tarantino in its embrace of rockabilly (Charlie Sexton, Chris Isaak), grunge (Soundgarden), honky-tonk (Shelby Lynne), and romantic machismo (Robert Palmer’s take on “[Love Is] The Tender Trap”).Vinyl would seem a natural for such a “warped” soundtrack; and, for this 25th Anniversary reissue, we’ve crafted a custom jacket sporting production stills from the film. What’s more, this release of True Romance comes in blue with magenta splatter “Alabama Worley” vinyl! Consider this colorful a homage to one of the greatest cult classic films of all time.
Special Features
- Pressed on Blue with Magenta Splatter "Alabama Worley" Vinyl
- Rare stills from the movie on reverse side of sleeve
Playlists
- Side Clarence
- You're So Cool by: Hans Zimmer
- Graceland by: Charlie Sexton
- In Dreams by: John Waite
- Wounded Bird by: Charles and Eddie
- I Want Your Body by: Nymphomania
- Stars at Dawn by: Hans Zimmer
- Side Alabama
- I Need a Heart to Come Home to by: Shelby Lynne
- Viens Mallika Sous le Dome Edais from "Lakme" by: Howard Blake
- (Love Is) The Tender Trap by: Robert Palmer
- Outshined by: Soundgarden
- Amid the Chaos of the Day by: Hans Zimmer
- Two Hearts by: Chris Isaak
Specifications
