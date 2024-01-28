The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition at Liberty Science Center (2024)

Liberty Science Center

United States > New Jersey > Jersey City > > 07305

Discover a unique look into the Pixar process, and explore the science and technology behind some of the company’s beloved animated films. In The Science Behind Pixar, visitors can explore the tools that artists and computer scientists use to create your favorite animated characters and award-winning films.

Step inside a massive, 10,000 square foot exhibition, where you’ll discover the key steps in Pixar’s filmmaking process, guided by the creative geniuses behind it all.

Make your own short film, featuring the famous Pixar table lamp, at the stop-motion station. Create a robot friend for WALL·E at an animation station. Design a new movie set using props from Monsters University. Learn what animation rendering is, then practice it by rendering a scene from Inside Out. The exhibition includes more than 50 interactive experiences, along with photo opportunities with Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Mike and Sulley, Edna Mode and more.